Ryanair escalates standoff with strikers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Ryanair is warning cabin crews and pilots that layoffs will follow if strike action continues.

The low-cost carrier faces strike action by cabin crews in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Belgium as well as pilots in Ireland. The estimated damage could be 20% of profits during the fourth quarter RTE reports, during peak season.

On Wednesday, Ryanair moving from warnings to actions issuing letters of protective notice to more than 300 staff.

The low-cost airline is warning that it will move 20% of its fleet from Dublin to Poland. The move will affect 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew employees in Ireland from October 28, onwards.

Pilots are seeking a transparent system for the allocation of annual leave and promotion. Cabin crews have a host of demands concerning low pay and working conditions.

The company believes it will meet the target of annualized profits in the region of €1,25-to1,35bn; last year, the company posted record annualized profits of €1,45bn.

The company announced that profits would beat profit projections of €319 million for the third quarter of 2018, despite rising fuel prices; however, strikes have hit the company after June 30, forcing Ryanair to cancel 300 of its daily 2,400 flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

An additional challenge for the company is the losses of the Austrian Laudamotion company that Raynair took over, projected at €150 million in 2018.

Ryanair flies in 37 countries and in 2017 carried 130 million passengers.