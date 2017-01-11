Ryanair becomes Europe’s biggest airline by passengers

Germany’s Lufthansa has just lost its largest European airline title to Ryanair.

Lufthansa reported a 1.8 per cent increase in 2016 passengers on Tuesday but it was not enough to stop Ryanair overtaking it as Europe’s largest airline in terms of the number of people it carried.

Lufthansa's 109.7 million passengers last year fell short of the 117 million passengers reported by low-cost carrier Ryanair last week, a 15 percent increase on the previous year, as Ryanair pulled in passengers wit...