Rutte tells NE ‘I am absolutely not a candidate for any job in Brussels’

Hoping for a high turnout, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte flatly rejected rumours that he is angling one of the EU top jobs after the 23-26 May European elections.

Arriving by bicycle to vote at a primary school in The Hague where he used to be a student, Rutte spoke to New Europe about his hopes that the election turnout would be higher than 40%. “I hope for a high turnout, which was only 40% last time, so I hope this time it is higher. I hope my party will do well, but we will have to wait for tonight, the polls are promising. Let’s see what happens.”

Following the last EU leaders’ last meeting in Sibiu, Romania, some of the EU’s key leaders, as well as several outgoing politicians, floated the idea that they would like to see Rutte take over the presidency of the European Council from Donald Tusk, whose term in office is due to expire.

Rutte, however, left no room for speculation. “No. I am absolutely, definitely, positively not a candidate for any job in Brussels. I will stay as a member of the European Council, which means that I will stay on as the prime minister, here.”

Asked about the next day for the EU after the crucial elections, Rutte suggested that the bloc “has to realise that the EU needs to reform” by opting for a more focused agenda and opposing any member state’s departure from the EU, Rutte also said he hopes for a Europe with less democracy and a single seat for the European Parliament.

Rutte’s main opponent, Forum for Democracy leader Thierry Baudet, cast his vote in an Amsterdam church. His debate with Rutte on Wednesday attracted 1.5 million viewers.

According to the first polls, the turnout is slightly lower than five years ago, with an estimated 7% of voters showing up by 10:30, which is 1% lower than in 2014 and 2% below the same time in 2009.

The Netherlands and UK are the only two EU members voting on Thursday, with the majority of the other member states casting their votes on Sunday.