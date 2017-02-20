Russia’s UN Ambassador Churkin dies

Moscow’s top envoy to the United Nations was appointed to represent Russia in May 2006

Russian ambassador to UN Vitaly Churkin “died suddenly” in New York, RT quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying on February 20. Earlier in the day he was reportedly rushed to a New York hospital after suffering heart problems.

A distinguished diplomat, Churkin served as Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations since 2006. He would have turned 65 on February 21.

“We offer sincere condolences to the family of Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a tweet. “The Russian Foreign Ministry deeply regrets to announce that Russia’s Representative to the United Nations has died suddenly in New York on February 20, a day ahead of his 65th birthday. The outstanding diplomat died in harness,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Before he was appointed to represent Russia at the UN in May 2006, the diplomat served as ambassador to Belgium, ambassador to Canada, and liaison ambassador to NATO and the Western European Union (WEU).

In the 2000s he was ambassador at large at Russia’s Foreign Ministry, while in the early 1990s he served as the special representative of the Russian president to the talks on the former Yugoslavia.

The career diplomat had to defend Moscow’s position in the UN during Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the crisis in Eastern Ukraine.