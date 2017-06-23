Russia’s Rosneft wraps up takeover of India’s Essar Oil

Putin asks Rosneft to discuss the development of high technologies

Russia’s state oil giant Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on June 22 that his company has completed its delayed $13-billion takeover of India’s Essar Oil, the FT reported.

“Please be informed that the legal decision was received yesterday, which guarantees the entry of the company in Essar Oil’s capital,” Sechin told shareholders at the company’s AGM in Sochi.

The purchase was agreed last October but has been delayed by haggles between Essar and its creditors, who are owed around $20 billion by the Indian conglomerate and have been sparring to ensure they are repaid using the proceeds of the sale, according to the newspaper.

The deal, which gives Rosneft a 49% stake and commodity trader Trafigura 25%, will mean the Russian company will increase its oil refining output by 20% this year, Sechin added.

The purchase also gives the state-controlled Rosneft control of a deepwater port on India’s western coast, and a network of 2,700 petrol stations in the country.

Essar Oil operates a 20 million-tonne refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat, and the deal also involves transferring its over 3,500 oil retail outlets.

Meanwhile on June 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Sechin in the Kremlin where they discussed the company’s development, results of its privatisation, as well as changes in dividend policy, Rosneft said in a press release.

Putin has instructed Rosneft to consider the issue of paying Rosneft’s shareholders 50% of dividends based on net revenue. Also Putin asked Rosneft to discuss the development of high technologies, the latest production techniques and changes on the international market at the forthcoming general shareholders’ meeting.

Putin also instructed Sechin to develop a new growth policy to have an opportunity to face the modern challenges including international markets volatility and advanced technologies development.

Sechin noted that Rosneft intends to use all solutions aimed at boosting efficiency, cutting-edge technology in oil production and processing to approach the premium customer markets such as petrochemistry.

During the meeting Sechin also told Putin about a new offshore oilfield discovery in Khatanga Bay of the Laptev Sea.

“Thanks to your good graces, when you gave the command, Rosneft started working at the Khatanga licensed site, and we already received the first results of this work,” Sechin said.

The Rosneft CEO introduced a sample of core brought from a depth of 2 kilometres to Putin: “This is a unique core for our deposits by its high hydrocarbon content and productive bed thickness,” Sechin said.

Based on the results of the tentative analysis the Company CEO expressed his confidence in discovering “a very rich deposit.” Rosneft intends to continue the exploratory drilling in order to study the Eastern Arctic shelf.

“Today our geologists are saying these will be unique deposits,” Sechin saidm stressing that, according to preliminary technical studies in the Laptev Sea area, they may contain up to 9.5 billion tonnes of oil equivalent.