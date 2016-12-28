Russia’s rabbi meets Austria’s far-right leader

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The chief rabbi of Russia has come under fire for meeting with the head of Austria’s far-right freedom party. Rabbi Berel Lazar met with Heinze-Christian Strache and his delegation at his office in Moscow.

As reported by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA), a spokesman for the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, which is headed by Lazar, said the meeting was not a stamp of approval on Strache, but rather a “duty”.

“Rabbi Lazar is ready to meet everyone and have dialogue with everyone. He has met during career with Russian nationalists and seen good results. We believe talks are much better than pogroms,” the spokesman told the Jewish News.

However, Vienna-based Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister called the meeting “astonishing, bizarre, worrisome”. He said that meeting with the members of the Freedom Party “implies they are kosher.” He added: “The simple question is why and what for? If the intention is to gain any sort of gratefulness or political favouritism from fascists, then it is simply disgusting.”

Arie Folger, the chief rabbi of Vienna, said that it is possible that Strache is more open to Jews but that his party “continues to harbour people who really don’t like us, as well as people who while they might not dislike us, nonetheless see us as fair collateral damage in their opposition to Muslims,” on issues such as ritual slaughter.

The Freedom Party, which narrowly lost in presidential elections earlier this month, was founded in 1956 by a Nazi SS officer. Its past leader, Joerg Haider, called SS veterans “decent people of good character”.