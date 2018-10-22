Russia’s Gazprom to start production drilling at Siberian field

In 2019, Gazprom plans to commence drilling at Kovyktinskoye field in Irkutsk Region.

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom said the company plans to prepare sites for production wells and to commence drilling at the Kovyktinskoye field in Siberia in 2019.

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller met and Irkutsk Region Governor Sergey Levchenko in St. Petersburg on October 19 where they discussed ongoing and future cooperation, noting the strategic importance of the Irkutsk Region for Gazprom. There, Gazprom is shaping the Irkutsk gas production centre on the basis of the Kovyktinskoye field, the Russian gas giant said.

Gazprom said the company continues to prepare the field to move from development to full-scale production. In 2018, Gazprom constructed four exploratory wells and performed 3D seismic surveys covering 2,460 square kilometres. Geological exploration is in full swing. In 2019, Gazprom intends to prepare sites for production wells and to commence drilling. It is planned to start feeding gas from Kovyktinskoye into the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in late 2022.

Gazprom and the Government of the Irkutsk Region are bound by the agreements on cooperation and wider use of natural gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as the gasification accord. The parties are also implementing the roadmap for the broader use of hi-tech products, including import-substituting ones, manufactured by regional producers in the interests of Gazprom.