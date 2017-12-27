Russia’s Gazprom, Austria’s OMV discuss gas supplies, Nord Stream-2

According to Gazprom, Austria to set new record for Russian gas imports in 2017

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom and Austria’s OMV discussed ongoing and future cooperation between the companies as well as progress of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, Gazprom said.

A working meeting between Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and OMV Chairman Rainer Seele in St Petersburg on December 22. OMV is Gazprom’s main partner in Austria.

“The meeting addressed the ongoing and future cooperation between the companies, including gas supplies. It was noted that back in early November Austria had beaten its record for Russian gas imports set in 2005 at 6.8 billion cubic metres,” the Russian gas giant said.

According to estimates, Gazprom noted that from January 1 through December 21, 2017, Gazprom delivered to Austria 8.25 billion cubic metres of gas, a rise of 2.4 billion cubic metres (40.7%) against the same period of last year.

In 2016, Gazprom exported 6.1 billion cubic metres of gas to Austria, a 38% increase from 2015 (4.4 billion cubic metres). On November 6, 2017, Russian gas deliveries to Austria since the start of the year reached the 2005 record of 6.8 billion cubic metres.

“Attention was also given to the progress of the Nord Stream-2 project,” Gazprom said. Nord Stream-2 is the construction project for a gas pipeline with the annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea.