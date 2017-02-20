Russian opposition leader granted asylum in Finland

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Finland has granted political asylum to Vasili Popov, a Russian opposition leader accused of fraud-related to real estate transactions.

As reported by YLE online, the Petrozavodsk businessman and Karelian Republic opposition leader confirmed his status to a reporter on the public broadcaster Yle’s Novosti Russian-language news team on February 17.

Before fleeing to Finland in the spring of 2015, Popov was a leader in the liberal Russian United Democratic Party known as Yabloko in the Karelian Republic, a federal subject of Russia.

In August 2015, Yle reported that Russian authorities had declared Popov to be detained in absentia, as an international search warrant for his arrest was issued via the international police body Interpol. The tabloid Ilta-Sanomat reported at the time that Popov was arrested by Finnish police from his Joensuu home at the request of Russian authorities.

In March 2016 Popov submitted an asylum claim after the supreme criminal court ruled he could be extradited to Russia to face charges.

Popov is charged with fraud in Russia, and Russian officials believe he is connected with organised crime. He has denied all charges.