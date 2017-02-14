Russian media attack French presidential frontrunner

EPA/EDDY LEMAISTRE
Click for full view

Former French Minister and independent candidate for the 2017 French Presidential Elections Emmanuel Macron during a political campaign rally about Environment in Montlouis-sur-Loire, Western France, 10 February 2017.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 10:29 February 14, 2017
Updated 10:40 February 14, 2017

Russian media attack French presidential frontrunner

By Beata Stur

The latest victim of Russian media and internet attacks is French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron, according to his party chief. This is the first direct accusation from a French political party that forces in Russia were trying to influence the outcome of the May election.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Richard Ferrand, secretary-general of Macron's En Marche! (Onwards!) party, said Moscow looked favourably on the policies of far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centre-right ...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: European Banking Authority: Europe urgently needs a "bad bank"