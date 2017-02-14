Russian media attack French presidential frontrunner

The latest victim of Russian media and internet attacks is French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron, according to his party chief. This is the first direct accusation from a French political party that forces in Russia were trying to influence the outcome of the May election.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Richard Ferrand, secretary-general of Macron's En Marche! (Onwards!) party, said Moscow looked favourably on the policies of far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centre-right ...