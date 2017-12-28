Russia vows to keep Moldova warm this winter

Gazprom, Moldovagaz discuss gas supplies, transit to Europe

On December 27, Gazprom and Moldova discussed in Moscow the ongoing cooperation in the energy sector, including the reliability of gas deliveries over the course of the heating season in the former Soviet republic, the Russian gas giant said.

In Moscow, Moldova’s President Igor Dodon and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller discussed energy cooperation with the latter noting that Gazprom provided the required amounts of gas to the country’s consumers. The parties also discussed issues related to the transit of Russian gas across Moldova to Europe, Gazprom said.

In 2016, Gazprom delivered 3 billion cubic metres of gas to Moldova. The contracts between Gazprom and Moldovagaz for gas supplies to and gas transit across Moldova are valid until the end of 2019.