Russia, Turkey, Iran plan peace for Syria

A deal between Russia, Turkey and Iran could result in Syria being divided into informal zones of regional power influence and Bashar al-Assad continuing as president for at least a few years, according to sources familiar with Russia’s thinking.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, such a deal, which would allow regional autonomy within a federal structure controlled by Assad’s Alawite religious group, is in its infancy, subject to change and would need the buy-in of Assad and the rebels and, eventually, the Gulf states and the United States.

“There has been a move toward a compromise,” said Andrey Kortunov, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, a think tank close to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“A final deal will be hard, but stances have shifted,” he added.

According to Reuters, several sources said Assad’s powers would be cut under a deal between the three nations. Russia and Turkey would allow him to stay until the next presidential election when he would quit in favour of a less polarising Alawite candidate.

Though Iran has yet to be persuaded of that, say the sources, either way Assad would eventually go, in a face-saving way, with guarantees for him and his family.

“A couple of names in the leadership have been mentioned [as potential successors],” said Kortunov, declining to name names.

According to Reuters, Russia wants new peace talks between the Syrian government and the opposition to begin in mid-January in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, a close Russian ally. The talks would be distinct from intermittent UN-brokered negotiations and not initially involve the United States – a development that has irritated Washington.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed his country had prepared an agreement. According to CNN, however, it was not immediately clear if the Syrian rebel groups involved in the conflict were aware of the draft plan.

Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported that unspecified “terrorist organisations” would be excluded from the deal. In past agreements, “terrorist organisations” have included Islamic State and the Al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat al-Nusra. But Turkey also considers some Kurdish groups fighting in Syria terrorist groups.

According to CNN, the Turkey-Russia draft ceasefire comes six days after Syrian regime forces regained control of the key city of Aleppo – a major turning point in the country’s civil war that has raged for nearly six years and has killed an estimated 400,000 people.