Russia to boost gas supplies to Austria

Gazprom, OMV sign Amendment to the contract to increase gas supplies to Austria

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom and Austria’s OMV have signed an Amendment to the contract on gas supplies to Austria, allowing gas deliveries to be increased by 1 billion cubic meters per year beyond the contractual amount for the entire contract period.

“Over the past few years, Gazprom has been setting new records for exports to Austria,” Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said, following his meeting with OMV Chairman Rainer Seele on November 5 in St Petersburg.

“In the first ten months of 2018 alone, gas supplies to the country have grown by a third compared to the same period of 2017, reaching 8.8 billion cubic meters. The signing of a document on additional exports beyond the contractual amounts serves as yet another proof of the high demand for Russian gas on the part of our European consumers,” added Miller.

For his part, Seele noted that Europe’s demand for gas would rise primarily as the result of gas-fired power plants successively replacing coal, coupled with the simultaneous decrease in European production.

“By increasing gas supplies to Baumgarten in Lower Austria, we are making an additional contribution to the security of supply in Austria – as well as to other European countries,” Seele said.

In addition, the parties discussed further steps in the implementation of the agreements signed in October of this year, such as the document establishing a Joint Coordinating Committee for the purposes of collaboration between the companies, as well as the upcoming deal during which OMV will obtain a stake in the project for developing Blocks 4A and 5A in the Achimov formations of the Urengoyskoye field.