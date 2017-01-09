Russia spreading fake news, docs in Sweden

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Russia’s use of “active measures” in its information war against Sweden, which is largely directed at steering the country away from joining Nato, has been detailed in a new study published by the Swedish Institute of International Affairs.

“The study lies within a subject area which a lot of people are discussing right now, and we want to contribute to that discussion,” Martin Kragh, a Russia expert at the institute, told Sweden’s Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

“It is completely normal for a foreign minister to say that some development concerns them, or is positive, but what we see as a problem is when illegitimate methods are used to try to influence opinion or decision-making in Sweden.”

“It may not necessarily be politically effective to spread false documents, but we believe it demonstrates an intention to influence decision-making and that in itself is a reason to try to document and understand the ways in which it is carried out.”

As reported by The Local, the study, which was published in the Journal of Strategic Studies, notes that Russia has increasingly been returning to what the KGB historically referred to as “active measures” to impact public opinion in Sweden.

According the report, “active measures” are designed “to hamper the target country’s ability to generate public support in pursuing its policies”.

“Disinformation on Nato and suspected intrusions by foreign submarines have appeared in Swedish media, themes which were picked up by Sputnik, RT and other sources of Russian public diplomacy and broadcast to an international audience.”

Kragh also identified 10 forged documents relating exclusively to Swedish affairs, three of which they examine in detail in the paper.

One was a February 2015 letter signed by Swedish Minister of Defence Peter Hultqvist appeared on social media through a Twitter identity of a well-known Swedish military affairs journalist. The letter, sent to Magnus Ingesson, CEO of BAE Systems Bofors AB, concerned the sale of weapons to Ukraine.

The second letter, dated September 2015, was signed by Tora Holst, head of the International Public Prosecution Office in Stockholm. It was uploaded to CNN’s Istory website and later broadcast on Russian state television and pro-Kremlin media. The letter purported to concern an attempt to quash prosecution of a Swedish citizen for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

The third letter, uploaded to Pressbladet, purported to be from Nada al-Qahtani, a female IS leader to Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström, and concerned a conspiracy from Sweden to send weapons to Islamic State via Turkey.

According to Kragh, there are enough factual errors in all three letters to declare them forgeries.