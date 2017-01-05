Russia pushes ahead with Power of Siberia pipeline

Eastern Gas Program includes the construction of the Amur gas processing plant

Russian gas monopoly is moving ahead with the construction of the Amur gas processing plant that will allow for the Power of Siberia pipeline to be implemented on time, the company’s CEO, Alexey Miller said at conference call on occasion of New Year’s Eve.

Russia is moving ahead with projects to supply gas to the East as part of its diversification program, lessening its dependence on its key market – Europe.

“As part of the Eastern Gas Program, we continued to pre-develop the Kirinskoye and Yuzhno-Kirinskoye fields on the Sakhalin shelf and the Kshukskoye and Nizhne-Kvakchikskoye fields in the Kamchatka Peninsula,” Miller said in comments posted on Gazprom’s website.

“Needless to say, the Eastern Gas Program includes another essential project, one that will play a decisive role in the timely implementation of Power of Siberia. I am speaking about the construction of the Amur gas processing plant. With a capacity of 42 billion cubic metres, it will be the largest gas processing plant in Russia. Decades have passed since the last facility of this kind was built in our country. Today, we are working to regain old competencies and obtain new ones,” the Gazprom CEO said.

As far as Gazprom’s resource base is concerned, it is gradually shifting north. “We have already established a new gas production center in Yamal, with the Bovanenkovskoye field under development. This year, we ramped up our production capacities at Bovanenkovskoye to 264 million cubic metres of gas per day,” Miller said.