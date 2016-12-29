Russia, Pakistan, China discuss Islamic State in Afghanistan

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Islamic State is growing in Afghanistan and the security situation there is deteriorating, according to representatives of Russia, China and Pakistan who met in Moscow.

“[The three countries] expressed particular concern about the rising activity in the country of extremist groups including the Afghan branch of IS,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters after the meeting.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, the United States, which still has nearly 10,000 troops in Afghanistan more than 15 years after the Islamist Taliban were toppled by US-backed Afghan forces, was not invited to the Moscow talks.

The gathering, the third in a series of consultations between Russia, China and Pakistan that has so far excluded Kabul, is likely to deepen worries in Washington that it is being sidelined in negotiations over Afghanistan’s future.

On December 27, Afghan Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmad Shekib Mostaghni said Kabul had not been properly briefed about the Moscow meeting.

“Discussion about the situation in Afghanistan, even if well-intentioned, in the absence of Afghans cannot help the real situation and also raises serious questions about the purpose of such meetings,” he said.