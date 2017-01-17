Russia, Moldova to resolve energy sector problems

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom and Moldova discussed cooperation in the gas industry during President Igor Dodon’s visit to Moscow. The Moldovan Premier held a working meeting with Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller at the Gazprom headquarters.
The parties discussed the ongoing and future cooperation in the gas industry, focusing, inter alia, on Moldovagaz’s business operations and Russian gas supplies to and transit across Moldova, Gazprom said in a press release posted on its website on January 17.
After Dodon’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 17, Tass quoted the Kremlin leader as saying that they had instructed experts to prepare proposals on resolving problems in the energy sector.
“After the talks, we instructed experts to prepare proposals to settle current problems [of Russia’s oil and gas supplies to Moldova,” he said, adding that Russia ensures stable oil and gas supplies to Moldova.
“One hundred percent of Moldova’s natural gas demand is met by Russia,” he said.
The contracts for gas supplies to and gas transit across Moldova signed by Gazprom and Moldovagaz are valid until the end of 2019.
In 2016, consumers in Moldova received some 3 billion cubic metres of Russian gas.
Moldovagaz is a joint Russian-Moldovan company set up by Gazprom, the Moldovan Government, and the Ministry of Industry of Transnistria.