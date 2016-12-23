Russia-linked hackers target Ukrainian army

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A variant of the same malware used to target Ukrainian troops fighting Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine was allegedly used by hackers who attacked the Democratic National Convention, according to US security experts.

CrowdStrike, the California-based cyber security firm that investigated the DNC hack, said on December 22 that it had found malware associated with the Fancy Bear hacking group infecting a targeting app used by Ukrainian artillery officers.

As reported by the Telegraph, Fancy Bear, or APT 28, is one of two Russian-linked groups that penetrated the DNC computers. CrowdStrike concluded following its investigation that the group is run by the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency.

Adam Meyer, the company’s vice president of intelligence, said the company had found a previously unknown Android variant of X-agent or Sofacy, the software Fancy Bear used to remotely access the DNC’s computers, infecting an app used by Ukrainian soldiers to speed up artillery targeting.

Information gathered by the programme, which is used exclusively by Fancy Bear, could have been used by the Russian military to locate and destroy Ukrainian forces, said Meyer.

“The ability of this malware to retrieve communications and gross locational data from an infected device makes it an attractive way to identify the general location of Ukrainian artillery forces and engage them,” he wrote in a blog post.

However, Russia publically denies intervening in the war in Ukraine.

In a separate report, The Guardian noted that CrowdStrike’s report will further fuel concerns that Russia is deploying hacking and cyber-attacks as a tool of both war and foreign policy.