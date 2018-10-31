Russia leads 20 nations blocking smooth WTO Brexit process

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Russia is leading a group of 20 different countries that are objecting to the UK’s plan to inherit the World Trade Organization’s import quotas that were negotiated under EU laws.

By leaving the EU, the UK will have to act an independent member of the organisation, with its own tariff and quota schedules that detail the number of goods to be imported at reduced or exempt rates.

Though Russia cannot technically block the inheritance procedure, Moscow can delay the process particularly after Canada, New Zealand, and the United States raised similar objections, mainly due to the fact that the world’s leading economies have an interest in verifying that as the UK decouples from the EU, that London is getting the same amount of market access.

The EU and Britain agreed in July to split their quotas based on existing trade flows.

The UK’s Department for International Trade has said it is not uncommon for members to object, but a sense of urgency exists if the UK needs to rely on WTO rules for trade with the EU if there a hard Brexit.

The UK will now be forced to wait for 90-days before the negotiations can begin, according to article 28 of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade. That means that the UK will not be ready by March 2019.

Trade will not come to a halt during the waiting period, but any new scheduled deliveries will be uncertified. A similar scenario played out during successive waves of EU enlargements, most recently with Croatia in 2013. The issue is often resolved by offering compensation to WTO members that make the case that they are losing market access from the revised schedules.

Far more important for the UK will be its accession to the global procurement agreement, which opens public contracts to UK businesses around the world.