Russia, Iran, Turkey: deposing Assad is not a priority

Russia, Iran, and Turkey agreed on Tuesday that overthrowing the Bashar al-Assad regime is not a priority in Syria.

Advertised as the meeting of those who make a difference on the ground, the diplomatic conference ended on Tuesday evening with a press conference. In sum, Turkey changed its long-held foreign policy position and joined Russia and Iran.

The meeting was originally planned for December the 27th but was pushed forwards after the fall of Aleppo.

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, informed reporters that the priority now for Tehran, Ankara, and Moscow is fighting “terrorism.”

Turkey’s Foreign Ministers Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iran’s Mohammad Javad Zarif joined Lavrov in Moscow after the evacuation of Aleppo continued.

That means that President Assad will remain in power and take part in ensuing peace talks. The three powers committed “to assist in preparing the agreement in the making between the Syrian government and the opposition and to become its guarantor,” Lavrov said.

The three powers also agreed on widening the scope for humanitarian assistance and maintaining the ceasefire agreement. The evacuation of Aleppo continues, and the Red Cross overseeing the operation suggests 25,000 civilians have evacuated the city.