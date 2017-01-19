Russia invites USA to talks on Syria in Astana

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the United States had been invited to upcoming talks on the Syria conflict that are to take place in the Kazakh capital, Astana, on 23 January, RIA news agency reported.

“We think it would be the right thing to invite the representatives of the UN and the new US administration to the meeting,”Lavrov had said at a press conference summing up the results of Russian foreign policy in 2016.

The United Nations also received an invitation to attend. A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq told RIA Novosti that the UN “has received an invitation to take part” and will attend. He added that the UN representatives will “try to give maximum support” to the negotiations.

UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura has also been invited to the talks, though his humanitarian advisor, Jan Egeland, said on Thursday the UN’s role at the talks was still under discussion.

“I do however take it for granted that Russia, Turkey, Iran, will understand the immense responsibility they take upon themselves as guarantors of an agreement of another process to enable a new beginning for the civilian population of Syria,” Egeland told reporters in Geneva.