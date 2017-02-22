Russia inks second Turkish Stream pipe offshore construction contract

South Stream Transport BV, Allseas Group sign construction contract for second string of offshore section

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Gazprom’s South Stream Transport BV and Swiss-based offshore pipe-laying and subsea construction company Allseas Group signed on February 20 in Amsterdam a contract to build the second string of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline’s offshore section, Gazprom said in a press release.

The document was signed as part of the option included in the construction contract for the pipeline’s first string, which had been inked in 2016, the Russain gas monopoly said.

In a similar fashion to the construction of Turkish Stream’s first string, Allseas plans to use Pioneering Spirit, the world’s largest construction vessel, to lay more than 900 kilometres of pipes across the seabed for the second string of the pipeline.

The first string of the gas pipeline is intended for Turkish consumers, while the second string will deliver gas to the border of Greece and Turkey and onto southern and southeastern Europe.

While the first string to Turkey is likely to be completed, the second string to Europe has to abide by EU law and is facing resistance from Brussels since it will not add to the bloc’s diversification of supply sources. The project is supposed to replace Russia’s plans to build South Stream that were abandoned in December 2014.

Each string of Turkish Stream will have the throughput capacity of 15.75 billion cubic metres of gas per year. On October 10, 2016, Russia and Turkey signed the Intergovernmental Agreement on the Turkish Stream project.

South Stream Transport BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, is responsible for the construction of Turkish Stream’s offshore section.