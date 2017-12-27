Russia expands its military presence in Syria

SANA
A handout photo released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) showing crew lined up aboard Russian aircraft carrier Kuznetsov in the sea port city of Tartous in Syria on 08 January 2012. A Russian flotilla has docked at the Syrian port of Tartus in a show of solidarity with the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, Syrian state media reported. The flotilla is to stay for six days at the port, according to the report.

NEOnline | IR
Published 14:06 December 27, 2017
Updated 14:06 December 27, 2017

Russia renewed its 49-year license for its naval and air bases in Tartus and Hmeimim, Syria, announcing plans for their major expansion, DW reported on Wednesday.

Russia has announced the creation of an 11-strong warship force to be stationed in Tartus, which will include nuclear vessels, according to the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu. Currently, the Russian Mediterranean base built in the 1970s hosts only one warship,”Pyotr Velikiy.”

Meanwhile, the Russian air force will have unconditional access to the Hmeimim base.

Although Russia is pulling ground troops from Syria, following the defeat of IS forces, Moscow is now making clear that it will establish a permanent presence with strategic significance for the region.

