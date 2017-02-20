Russia dethrones Saudi Arabia as world’s largest crude oil producer

Oil prices rise fuelled by optimism over the effectiveness of OPEC and non-OPEC producer cuts

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Russia has surpassed Saudi Arabia as the world’s largest crude oil producer in December 2016, extracting 10.49 million barrels a day against Saudi Arabia’s 10.465 million barrels, Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) data showed on February 20, cited by Sputnik.

The last time Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia in crude production was in March 2016 when it extracted 10.68 million against 10.224 by the kingdom.

The United States is in third place, producing 8.8 million barrels per day in December.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and oil producers outside the cartel, including Russia, have agreed to cut production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day during the first half of the year in an effort to boost prices. Estimates indicate compliance with the cuts is around 90 percent.

On February 20, oil prices rose fuelled by optimism over the effectiveness of producer cuts. But growing US production and high stockpiles capped gains.

Brent was up 37 cents at $56.18 a barrel at 1:05 p.m. EST, while US WTI was up 29 cents, or 0.5%, at $53.69 in very thin trading, Reuters reported. The U.S. market is closed on February 20 for the Presidents Day holiday. WTI futures for delivery in March expire on February 21.

Signs of rising output in the US have held prices in check. US energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth consecutive week, Baker Hughes said on February 17, extending a nine-month recovery with producers encouraged by higher prices, which have largely traded above $50 a barrel since late November, according to the news agency.