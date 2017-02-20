Russia denies involvement in attempted Montenegrin coup

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Montenegro’s Special Prosecutor Milivoje Katnic told a local TV station on Sunday that Russia orchestrated an attempted coup to derail the country from becoming a member of NATO. The British Sunday Telegraph cites British intelligence sources suggesting that there was Russian involvement in the plot.



Russian alleged plot

“… We have evidence that Russian state bodies were involved at a certain level {in the coup attempt},” Katnic told the local Atlas TV.

Originally, the press knew that the 16 October 2016 attempted coup was thwarted after the arrest of 20 Serbian citizens, including the former Serbian police general, Bratislav Dikic. On Saturday, the Special Prosecutor released the names of two Russian suspects, namely Eduard Shishmakov and Vladimir Popov, who are allegedly the masterminds of the plot.

The two have not been arrested, although Interpol red notice warrant has been issued by Montenegrin authorities.

On Monday, Russia moved to categorically deny the claims as “absurd and unsubstantiated.” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed the Telegraph’s story as no more reliable than accounts of Russian hackers targeting the West or the US elections.



Alleged involvement of the opposition

Amongst those accused of the conspiracy in Montenegro are two Members of Parliament of the opposition, Andrija Mandić and Milan Knežević. The two MPs are members of the Serbian-dominated platform Democratic Front (DF). DF have 18 MPs in an 81-seat Parliament, which corresponded to little over 20% of the vote in November’s 2016 elections.

Serbia’s Prime Minister, Aleksandar Vucic, said at the time of the arrests made in his country that Serbia was not involved, and that there was no evidence that political parties in Montenegro were inlolved but there was a connection to a “third country.”

Although the Parliament government majority revoked the MPs immunity, the two men were not detained thanks to the intervention of the Supreme State Prosecutor, Ivica Stankovic. According to a source, in blocking the arrests, Stanković was acting on the instructions of the Prime Minister, Dusko Markovic. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a source told New Europe that the arrests were stopped at the “last minute” after the direct intervention of the Prime Minister. The source says that Markovic received an urgent call from another “regional leader” before the call to the country’s Prosecutor General.

DF have always sustained that the attempted coup was a fabrication by Milo Djukanović, a former ally of Slobodan Milosevic who later championed Montenegrin independence and has remained in office as President or Prime Minister since the early 1990s.

In turn, Djukanović sustains that Russia is financing the opposition, although three of the four members of the opposition are in fact pro-NATO.