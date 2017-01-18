Russia denies existence of Trump ‘dossier’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 17 denied allegations that his country’s intelligence services collected compromising information about US President-elect Donald Trump during his visit to Russia in 2013.
“It is hard for me to imagine that he [Trump] went off to meet with our ladies of diminished social responsibility,” Putin said, referring to unverified allegations included in the dossier that the Kremlin had obtained evidence of Trump with prostitutes for potential use as blackm...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑