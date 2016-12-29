Russia critical of Poland-USA missile deal

EPA/ADAM WARZAWA
Click for full view

Polish President Andrzej Duda (C) reviews troops during a ceremony launching the construction of US intercepting missile defence installations in Redzikowo, northern Poland, 13 May 2016.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 10:09 December 29, 2016
Updated 09:43 December 29, 2016

Russia critical of Poland-USA missile deal

By Beata Stur
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Russia’s ambassador to Nato, Aleksandr Grushko, has warned against the signing of a US-Poland agreement to provide ballistic missiles.

He was referring to the deal announced by the Polish defence ministry on December 24. Poland will buy extended range Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM-ER) worth €213m.

Grushko said on December 27 that the deal “will have a very negative impact” on European security.  He added that Moscow plans to closely monitor the deal.

“The purchase by Poland of air-to-surface missiles is a significant new factor, which we will have to take into account in our military planning,” said Grushko.

As reported by Radio Poland online, the US Department of Defence’s Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement that it agreed to the supply of 70 of the Lockheed Martin manufactured missiles, eight training missiles and a simulator.

According to the PAP news agency, Poland plans to buy 40 missiles.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Germany mulls tougher security measures after Christmas market attack