Russia closes American school in Moscow in retaliation to new Obama sanctions

Russian authorities have ordered the closing of the Anglo-American School of Moscow after Barack Obama imposed new sanctions on December 29 over Moscow’s meddling in the US election.

The school is destined to children of US, British, and Canadian embassy personnel.

President Barack Obama on Thursday ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian suspected spies and imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies over their involvement in hacking U.S. political groups in the 2016 presidential election.

The measures, taken during the last days of Obama’s presidency, mark a new post-Cold War low in U.S.-Russian ties and set up a potential flashpoint between incoming President-elect Donald Trump and fellow Republicans in Congress over how to deal with Moscow.

Officials point the finger directly at Russian President Vladimir Putin for personally directing the efforts and primarily targeting Democrats, who put pressure on Obama to respond.

“These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government, and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior,” Obama said in a statement from Hawaii, where he is on vacation.

“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” he said.

It was not clear whether Trump, who has repeatedly praised Putin and nominated people seen as friendly toward Moscow to senior administration posts, would seek to roll back the measures once he takes office on 20 January.

Trump has brushed aside allegations from the CIA and other intelligence agencies that Russia was behind the cyber attacks.

Russia is promising more “reprisals” against sanctions announced by the White House, to be announced on December 30.