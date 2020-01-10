Russian gas monopoly Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus have signed additional agreements to extend the contracts for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus until 2021. According to the newly-signed documents, the contractual supply and transit volumes in 2020 will remain at the level of 2019, Gazprom said.

Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller met with Belarus Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich and Belarus Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko in Moscow to discuss the issues related to cooperation in the gas sector from 2020 onward.

Miller and Semashko also signed the Protocol between Gazprom and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on the pricing procedure for natural gas supplies to Belarus in January and February 2020.

The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus were to remain in force until the end of 2019.