Russia backs Europe’s far-right

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Russia is working to empower Europe’s far-right and Eurosceptic parties with offers of cooperation, loans, political cover and propaganda. In return, European populists are answering back with fulsome praise for Russia, its foreign policy and its strongman leader.

As reported by NBC NEWS online, the love affair comes as eurosceptic candidates prepare to face mainstream politicians in crucial elections looming on the horizon: Dutch elections next month, French elections in spring, German elections sometime in autumn and Italian elections at a still undetermined date.

From the Russian side, empowering anti-European Union populists has the obvious benefit of helping erode the strength of European institutions that Moscow has long considered enemies.

According to Markus Wagner, a political science professor at the University of Vienna, Europe’s extreme right politicians see Vladimir Putin as the kind of patriotic hero who prizes national traditions and realpolitik over the internationalism and openness that have long characterised Western liberalism.

“There is a very clear stance from the Russian government that they are in support of populist radical right candidates,” said Wagner.

Like US President Donald Trump, many European far-right leaders have publicly praised Putin, even as the Russian leader’s ambitions in Eastern Europe threaten decades of European peace. Nigel Farage, one of Britain’s loudest voices in favour of the UK’s exit from the European Union, was among the first to praise Putin after the latter annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Such praise plays well not only for European politicians but for Putin himself. They are frequently beamed to Russian television audiences in a show of Putin’s global esteem, reported NBC NEWS.