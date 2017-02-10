Russia apologizes for accidentally bombing Turkish troops

A Russian airstrike accidentally killed three and wounded 11 Turkish soldiers on Thursday, Anadolu agency reports.
President Putin called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to express his condolences for what the Kremlin later said was a “tragic” incident. The Russian Chief of General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, followed with a phone call to Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar.
The Russian jet fighter was operating against IS in the mostly IS-controlled Al-Bab region of northern Syria, where Turkish troops are advancing with the support of the Free Syrian Army (FSA). Russia is playing a coordinating role, liaising between Turkey and the Assad regime.
