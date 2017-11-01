Rouhani declined meeting with Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani refused a request by U.S. President Donald Trump for a meeting on Sunday.

According to the Fars News Agency, the request came from President Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York in September. At the time, the White House chief of Staff, John Kelly, contacted the deputy foreign minister of Iran, Javad Zarif, to request a meeting.

The US request was confirmed by Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghassemi on Sunday.

Apparently, the US request came hours after President Trump delivered a speech in which he vehemently criticized Iran of supporting terrorism and pursuing the development of a nuclear weapon.

The Iranian foreign ministry denies that French President Emmanuel Macron has offered to mediate between the two leaders.

President Trump has vowed to derail the July 2015 agreement between Iran and Russia, the United States, France, Germany, and Britain. Ruhani has vowed to honour the so-called “five plus one” agreement.