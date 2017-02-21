Rosneft, Iraqi Kurdistan ink oil deal

Russia seeks to develop new markets worldwide for Kurdish crude oil

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Rosneft and Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed in London on February 21 a cooperation agreement in the fields of upstream, infrastructure, logistics and trading, the Russian oil major said.

On the sidelines of the IP week conference in London, Rosneft and the Kurdistan government, pursuant to the cooperation agreement, signed pre-financed Crude Oil Purchase and Sale Contract of Kurdistan Region Crude oil over the period 2017-2019, Rosneft said in a press release posted on its website. The purchaser of crude will be Rosneft’s trading arm – Rosneft Trading SA.

Cash-strapped Kurdistan, which has been using its funds to fight ISIS, has started independent crude exports in the past three years but the deal with Russia will help the KRG get wider access to markets worldwide.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said his company is “delighted to be embarking on new activity together in the Kurdistan Region and look forward to developing new markets worldwide for Kurdish crude oil”.

“The off-take and supply of Kurdish crude oil into Rosneft’s expanding worldwide refining system will further contribute to the increase in its effectiveness,” the Rosneft CEO said.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government Natural Resources Minister Ashti Hawrami said, “This deal represents a new beginning in our relationship with Rosneft and opens up the possibility of a broader relationship in all fields of energy cooperation with Russian oil company Rosneft within Kurdistan”.