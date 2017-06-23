Rome’s mayor adopts anti-migrant stance

EPA/GIORGIO ONORATI
Click for full view

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi attends Pope Francis' audience with Azione Cattolica Italiana in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, 30 April 2017.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 18:31 June 23, 2017
Updated 18:52 June 23, 2017

Rome’s mayor adopts anti-migrant stance

By Beata Stur
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has warned that the Italian capital is facing a new migrant emergency.

“We can’t afford new arrivals,” she wrote in a letter sent to Italy’s Interior Ministry. “Rome’s reception capacity is on its knee” and new arrivals would have “devastating social costs”.

As reported by local and international media, this was not Raggi’s view in December when she spoke at an event hosted by the Roman Catholic Church to showcase positive responses to refugees in European cities.

Raggi, who is backed by Beppe Grillo’s Five Star Movement, praised the role that cities such as Rome and Barcelona have in welcoming refugees and celebrated the contributions newcomers bring to society.

According to media reports, her letter to the ministry is seen as part of a strategic alignment of the Five Star Movement towards more traditional right-wing politics.

The letter is also a response to the situation facing refugees and migrants in Rome. Destitution and homelessness are on the increase as Italy struggles to integrate newly-arrived immigrants and refugees.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+