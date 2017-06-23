Rome’s mayor adopts anti-migrant stance

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has warned that the Italian capital is facing a new migrant emergency.

“We can’t afford new arrivals,” she wrote in a letter sent to Italy’s Interior Ministry. “Rome’s reception capacity is on its knee” and new arrivals would have “devastating social costs”.

As reported by local and international media, this was not Raggi’s view in December when she spoke at an event hosted by the Roman Catholic Church to showcase positive responses to refugees in European cities.

Raggi, who is backed by Beppe Grillo’s Five Star Movement, praised the role that cities such as Rome and Barcelona have in welcoming refugees and celebrated the contributions newcomers bring to society.

According to media reports, her letter to the ministry is seen as part of a strategic alignment of the Five Star Movement towards more traditional right-wing politics.

The letter is also a response to the situation facing refugees and migrants in Rome. Destitution and homelessness are on the increase as Italy struggles to integrate newly-arrived immigrants and refugees.