Rome challenges the European Central Bank

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Rome is unhappy with Frankfurt. The Italian government is expressing dismay with the European Central Bank with two statements that may signal a more assertive attitude than Frankfurt would expect.

Frankfurt “out of the blue”

The Italian economy minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, expressed his dismay with the European Central Bank and its handling of the Monte Dei Paschi. The man managing the banking crisis of the Eurozone’s third largest economy told the 24Ore Daily that the ECB had been “very rigid” in its evaluation of the lender’s risk outlook and it would be “useful, if not kind” for Frankfurt to justify “the motives” behind this new assessment.

He was not the only one to express distaste with Frankfurt. Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told the press that this ECB announcement came “out of the blue on Christmas Day.”

Earlier this week the ECB had told the Italian lender it has a capital shortfall of €9bn, rather than the initially estimated €5bn. The Italian government has set aside €20bn to keep its banking system afloat. The ECB’s intervention is making that objective considerably more challenging, as the oldest bank in the world and the third largest in Italy is not the only one in need of assistance.

The recapitalization of the lender is to be completed over the next quarter, according to Padoan. That is the third bailout program of its kind for the ailing Tuscan bank.

Two Frankfurt addresses

Frankfurt has not issued a statement obliging the Italian government. Reuters cites sources inside the ECB which suggest that the €5bn figure was based on 2015 data and did not reflect current realities. But, of course, the ECB is ready to offer an explanation to the Italian government, after the announcement.

But, objections to the Italian bailout come from more than one Frankfurt address. In an interview with the Bild Tabloid published on Monday, the president of the Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, said that under new European legislation “state funds are only intended as a last resort” and that the Italian bailout needed to be scrutinized.

More significantly, Weidman said that “If the Italian government wants to do that {bailout}, it needs to prove that Monte Dei Paschi is only temporarily in trouble and is in principle a healthy bank.”

Italian banking system

Beyond Monte Dei Paschi, the government-backed Atlante bailout fund is proposing a €3,7bn rescue plan for regional lenders Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, and CariChieti. In effect, the fund is operating as a bad bank, buying non-performing loans.

The banks will make a decision on Friday, but the market does not provide them with more than one option. If the banks are cleared from non-performing loans, UBI has offered to take them over, taking a step towards the sector’s consolidation.