The collapse of Viorica Dancila‘s Socialist government in early October and the widespread political uncertainty that followed the rejection of Rovana Plumb on grounds of conflict of interest left Romania without a Commissioner-designate for Ursula von der Leyen‘s cabinet.

The recently approved government of Ludovic Orban, leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), put forward two proposals for EU’s transport portfolio, ending a two-month deadlock over Romania’s final Commissioner pick. After holding interviews with both, the President-elect, von der Leyen, approved MEP Adina-Ioana Valean over the Vice-Chair of the European People’s Party,Siegfried Muresan for her cabinet.

The Commission’s transition team characterised Valean as an experienced MEP who has gathered experience on topics related to the transport portfolio, as she has been a Rapporteur for the Connecting Europe Facility, the budget program that funds infrastructure for transport, energy, and digital services. Valean’s experience extends beyond the portfolio’s needs as she has been listed as Europe’s five most influential MEPs.

Valean, 51, joined European politics on the eve of Romania’s membership in the EU. She is currently chairing the Parliament’s energy and industry committee, while in the past, she also served as Vice-President of and President of the Commission for Environment, Public Health. and Food Safety.

Regarding the challenges that the 28-country bloc has to face, Valean has always been an advocate of unity. As the chair of ENVI committee described it in her article. The same remains to be proved in her new role as an EU Commissioner.

Part of a gender-balanced Commission

Following France’s footsteps, who had already nominated Thierry Breton as a replacement for Sylvie Goulard for the Internal Market portfolio, von der Leyen had to make a last-ditch effort to shape a near-gender-balanced Commission. Despite strong pushes for Muresan, a budget expert and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s favourite, the President-elect decided to enrich her cabinet with a prestigious female Commissioner that will face a grilling by the European Parliament’s Transport Committee on 14 November, provided that EU’s lawmakers find no conflict of interests in her case.