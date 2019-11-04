Romania’s lawmakers will hold a vote of confidence for Prime Minister-designate’s, Ludovic Orban‘s cabinet, on Monday 4 November.

Orban, the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) who took charge after the leader of the Social and Democrats (PSD), Viorica Dancila was ousted from her position on 10 October, needs 233 votes to secure endorsement of his governmental scheme. Dancila’s cabinet is currently acting as caretaker government with limited powers, ensuring the basic functions of the government, although the PSD leader is running for the country’s Presidency.

Yet, Dancila’s party, alongside the PRO Romania, the party of former PM Victor Ponta, will hardly support Orban’s cabinet on Monday. It is more likely to delay the vote instead, at least until after the Presidential elections scheduled on the 10 and 24 November, to profit from the benefits of Dancila’s status as head of the caretaker government.

Orban, the former transport minister has pledged to ensure real independence of the justice system in Romania, whose long-term history of political and economic scandals are destabilising the country. Orban has already secured 225 votes, by signing protocols with the opposition parties of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the Popular Movement Party (PMP), Save Romania Union (USR) and the Democrat Hungarian Union (UDMR). However, in case Orban’s liberal scheme fails, President Klaus Johannis will probably nominate another candidate to the Romanian parliament which will set the new date to vote, although the national constitution does not prohibits re-proposing the same candidate.

Romania’s political uncertainty has also left the country without a Commissioner-designate for Ursula von der Leyen’s cabinet. If Romania is dragged into another vote, EU Commission’s scheme will struggle to be launched on 1 December.