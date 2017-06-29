Romanian parliament to approve new government “led” by Prime Minister Tudose

BOGDAN CRISTEL
Romania's Designated Prime Minister Mihai Tudose (R) and Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea (L) answer media questions in Bucharest, Romania, 28 June 2017. Mihai Tudose has been designated as a new Prime Minister by Romania's President Klaus Iohannis after the main ruling party PSD proposed him as a premier. His cabinet must pass the confidence vote in parliament. The previous government, directed by Sorin Grindeanu, was ousted after a no-confidence vote was pushed by PSD in parliament last week.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 09:00 June 29, 2017
Updated 09:40 June 29, 2017

Romania has a new Prime Minister, but he was not the one announcing the composition of his own cabinet on Wednesday.

Rather, it was the leader of the Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, who stepped up to announce the composition of the cabinet. In theory, that cabinet will be led by Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, but the downfall of the previous administration under Prime Minister Gridenau leaves little doubt over the political hierarchy between the leader of the ruling party and the office of the Prime Minister.    

The new government will have to pass a new confidence vote on Thursday.

Tudose was the Minister of the Economy in the previous administration under the former Prime Minister Sorin Grideanu, who was forced to resign after he lost a non-confidence vote initiated by his own party last week.

Tudose is seen as close and, significantly, loyal ally to the powerful Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea.

While Dragnea is barred from being a prime minister because of a conviction for electoral fraud, he has now demonstrated that the power to “designate” the Prime Minister can also be used to de-select him, providing him with a de facto veto authority.

According to Reuters, the “dismissal” of the previous prime minister may be related to Grindeanu reluctance to back a bill proposed by the PSD to decriminalize political bribe as demonstrators took to the streets of Romania.

Mihai Tudose attracted media attention last year as he was forced to give up on his Ph.D. title in military science, facing allegations of plagiarism. At the time, he admitted to being “negligent.”

