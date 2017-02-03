Romanian minister resigns over controversial graft amnesty law

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Romania’s business and trade minister, Florin Jianu, resigned on Thursday over a government bill decriminalising several graft offences.

On his Facebook account, Jianu said it was his moral duty to condemn the bill.

For the third night on Thursday, thousands of people gathered in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square to protests against the Government’s amendment to the Criminal Code that partially decriminalizes corruption offences.

Romania’s top judicial watchdog has filed a constitutional court challenge.

But, the newly elected government is determined. Prime Minister Grindeanu sent a delegation to Brussels on Wednesday to explain to the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, the rationale of the decree. But, the government will not revoke the bill.

The government argues that the bill is intended to ease prison overcrowding. Other reports suggest that the ruling party is eager to end the use of juridical means for political blackmail.

But, once briefed on Wednesday, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said that the fight against corruption in Romania “needs to be advanced, not undone.”

The US and Germany have joined criticism against Bucharest.