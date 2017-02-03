Romanian minister resigns over controversial graft amnesty law

Click for full view

TV Grab

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 12:23 February 3, 2017
Updated 12:23 February 3, 2017

Romanian minister resigns over controversial graft amnesty law

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Romania’s business and trade minister, Florin Jianu, resigned on Thursday over a government bill decriminalising several graft offences.

On his Facebook account, Jianu said it was his moral duty to condemn the bill.

04_Post

For the third night on Thursday, thousands of people gathered in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square to protests against the Government’s amendment to the Criminal Code that partially decriminalizes corruption offences.

Romania’s top judicial watchdog has filed a constitutional court challenge.

But, the newly elected government is determined. Prime Minister Grindeanu sent a delegation to Brussels on Wednesday to explain to the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, the rationale of the decree. But, the government will not revoke the bill.

The government argues that the bill is intended to ease prison overcrowding. Other reports suggest that the ruling party is eager to end the use of juridical means for political blackmail.

But, once briefed on Wednesday, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said that the fight against corruption in Romania “needs to be advanced, not undone.”

The US and Germany have joined criticism against Bucharest.

epa05767656 A masked man waves a Romanian national flag during a protest rally in front of government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, late 02 February 2017. About 35,000 people gathered in front of the government building and blocked city traffic to protest against a government bill, pardoning those sentenced to jail terms shorter than five years. Media accounts report tens of thousands of protestors gathering to protest the bill in major cities across the country. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

A masked man waves a Romanian national flag during a protest rally in front of government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, late 02 February 2017. About 35,000 people gathered in front of the government building and blocked city traffic to protest against a government bill, pardoning those sentenced to jail terms shorter than five years. Media accounts report tens of thousands of protestors gathering to protest the bill in major cities across the country. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Sturgeon: London is "a wee bit feart" of an independence referendum