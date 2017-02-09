Romanian government survives no confidence motion

… and hopes to appease the opposition

Romania’s Government has survived a no-confidence motion in Parliament on Wednesday. 161 MPs voted against the government; 233 votes would be required for the motion to pass.

The submission of a non-confidence motion was the opposition’s reaction to the government’s introduction of a cluster of Penal Code amendments last week. The bill that passed through the Parliament in the evening of January 31st decriminalized some corruption offenses and triggered a wave of protests unseen in Romania since the fall of communism.

The bill that was championed by the ruling Social Democrats (PSD) has now become an anathema. The Minister of justice Florin Iordache that drafted the law was expected to resign on Wednesday evening. It remains to be seen whether the political sacrifice will suffice.

Last week President Klaus Iohannis joined hundreds of thousands of demonstrators protesting across Romania before the government was forced to withdraw the bill. Now, the protestors are demanding the government’s resignation, which does not seem forthcoming.

However, following the withdrawal of the bill and the expected resignation of a cabinet minister, pressure from Brussels seems to be easing.

In a press conference with French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that Romania is in the process of “recovering.”

European Commission spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, spoke earlier this week about possible backtracking in the fight against corruption in Romania.