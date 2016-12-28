Romania wrangles over future PM

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis rejected a prime minister nominee from the Social Democratic Party, which threatened to suspend him after winning a landslide election victory this month.

As reported by Bloomberg, Iohannis called on the party to pick someone else to lead a government after Sevil Shhaideh, a former development minister with little previous political influence, was picked by Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea last week. Dragnea, who can’t take the post himself because he was previously convicted of rigging a referendum, called the decision unjustified. He said he will consider his options, including potentially starting the procedure to suspend Iohannis, and will announce a decision by December 29.

“It seems the president clearly wants to be suspended,” Dragnea said in a speech in Bucharest on December 27. “We’ll weigh our options very carefully, because we don’t want to take emotional decisions. We don’t want to trigger a political crisis for nothing, but if we come to the conclusion that the president must be suspended, I won’t hesitate.”

According to Bloomberg, the standoff in the European Union’s second-poorest country raises the risk of returning to the type of crisis that led to months of bickering between top leaders and culminated in Traian Basescu’s suspension from the presidency in 2012.

It may also undermine one of the fastest paces of growth in the EU by delaying investment and the tapping of development funds, an area where Romania has ranked last in the 28-member club.

In a separate report, the Reuters news agency noted that parliament can initiate a presidential impeachment procedure, but it is complex, lengthy and would require a consequent consultative ruling by the Constitutional Court and a national referendum.

Speculating on the president’s motive for rejecting Shhaideh, political commentator Mircea Marian said: “Either there were national security reasons to reject her, as she is married to a Syrian citizen which may put security at risk, or there were purely political reasons. The PSD has lost a lot by making this proposal, which came as a surprise to their hard core electorate.”