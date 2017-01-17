Romania tops EU honey production

Romania produces the most honey in the whole of the European Union, according to a new report published by the European Commission. The findings show that Romania produced 35,000 tonnes of honey last year and 20,000 tonnes in 2014.
Spain follows with 32,300 tonnes and Hungary with 30,700 tonnes in 2015.
As reported by Romania Insider online, European beekeepers received some €66.2m in EU funds in 2015. The same amount was allocated in 2014. The funds were distributed among the EU member states based on the number of hives on its territory.
Almost half of all the EU funds were split between Spain, France, Greece, Romania and Italy.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+