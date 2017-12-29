Romania, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic consider moving their embassies to Jerusalem

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The President of the ruling Social Democratic Party of Romania, Liviu Dragnea, is proposing the move of the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Speaker of the Parliament apparently did not consult the foreign ministry in making a statement to this effect on Wednesday. Despite the expression of dismay from Romania’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amal Jado,

Dragnea is known to have considerable political leverage over the parliamentary group of the Social Democratic Party, being responsible for the ousting of the Sorin Grindeanu administration. Under normal circumstances the leader of the ruling party, Dragnea, would have been the prime minister. However, given his conviction on vote-rigging charges in 2016 he was banned from office. .

According to Jado, the move would be against international law and would break ranks with UN Security Council Resolution 478 and the European Union. However, Romania already broke ranks with the European Union on December 21st, abstaining from the General Assembly vote that condemned US President Donald Trump for moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem. Romania was joined by the Visegrad Four — Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic — as well as Croatia and Latvia.

Dragnea insists this is a practical move since the government of Israel seats in Jerusalem. Officially, Romania is still committed to a two-state solution in the Middle East.

Romania is not alone. Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Tzipi Hotovely has a list of ten countries Israel hopes will follow Washington’s lead. On Thursday the Times of Israel published a number of countries included on the list, including three EU member states: Romania, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.