Octav Ganea
Former telecommunications minister Sorin Grindeanu looks on during a news conference at Social Democratic Party (PSD) headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 28 December 2016. Grindeanu is PSD's new proposal as the next prime minister after the president turned down the party's first choice. PSD party won the parliamentary elections held on 11 December, and together with ALDE (The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Romania) has the majority in Romanian parliament.

Author
Published 14:06 December 30, 2016
Updated 14:06 December 30, 2016

By NEOnline | IR
Romania has a new Prime Minister.

President Klaus Iohannis designated Sorin Grindeanu. Grindeanu, 43, was the second nomination of the Social-Democrat Party-led coalition.

The President rejected the first candidate, Sevil Shhaideh, who would have been Romania’s first female and Muslim Prime Minister.

Grindeanu is a former communications minister (2014-2015) and is currently the leader of a county council in western Romania.

Both candidates are largely junior members of the Social Democratic Party, seen as standing in for the leader of PSD, Liviu Dragnea.

Early on, Klaus Iohannis made it clear he would not nominate Liviu Dragnea, who is serving two years suspended sentence for electoral fraud. Dragnea was convicted in April for cheating in the referendum to impeach the former President Traian Basescu in 2012.

Romanians went to the polls two weeks ago, with the PSD securing 46% of the vote and along with their junior coalition partners – the Liberal Democratic Alliance – they hold a 52% majority.

 

