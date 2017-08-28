Romania considers Eurozone entry by 2022

FELIPE TRUEBA
Click for full view

Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Viorel Melescanu speaks during a press conference after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (not seen) in the Foreign Office, Berlin, Germany, 14 June 2017. The politicians discussed about the bilateral relations of their countries and the current political issues in Europe.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 10:35 August 28, 2017
Updated 10:45 August 28, 2017

Romania considers Eurozone entry by 2022

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

In an interview with the Polish daily Rzeczpospolita, Romania’s foreign minister Teodor Melescanu said Romania could join the Euro by 2022.

The Romanian foreign minister says Bucharest fears accession would put pressure on the lowest incomes if accession proceeded immediately, although the economy meets all the formal requirements.

Romania is currently growing at a pace of 5,5%, which makes it the fastest growing economy in the EU. Most EU member states outside the European Monetary Union (EMU) were able to rebound faster from the 2008 financial crisis, including Denmark, Sweden, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

However, the economic rebound of the Eurozone has since created political scope for the enlargement of the 19-member EMU. Moreover, as the Franco-German axis champions the political integration of the currency union, non-members may find themselves in the de facto second tier of political decision making of the European Union.

The latest two members of the EMU was Lithuania in 2015 and Estonia in 2011.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+