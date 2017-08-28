Romania considers Eurozone entry by 2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In an interview with the Polish daily Rzeczpospolita, Romania’s foreign minister Teodor Melescanu said Romania could join the Euro by 2022.

The Romanian foreign minister says Bucharest fears accession would put pressure on the lowest incomes if accession proceeded immediately, although the economy meets all the formal requirements.

Romania is currently growing at a pace of 5,5%, which makes it the fastest growing economy in the EU. Most EU member states outside the European Monetary Union (EMU) were able to rebound faster from the 2008 financial crisis, including Denmark, Sweden, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

However, the economic rebound of the Eurozone has since created political scope for the enlargement of the 19-member EMU. Moreover, as the Franco-German axis champions the political integration of the currency union, non-members may find themselves in the de facto second tier of political decision making of the European Union.

The latest two members of the EMU was Lithuania in 2015 and Estonia in 2011.