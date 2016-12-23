Romania to appoint EU’s first female Muslim Prime Minister

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Romania may soon have the first female and Muslim Prime Minister in Europe.

Romanians went to the polls two weeks ago, with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) emerging as the clear victor. They secured 46% of the vote; along with their junior coalition partners – the Liberal Democratic Alliance – they hold a 52% majority.

But, the President of the Republic, Klaus Iohannis, made clear he would not give a mandate to the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, to form a government. Dragnea was convicted in April on an electoral fraud charge. Apparently, a tribunal found him guilty of cheating in the referendum to impeach the former President Traian Basescu in 2012.

Therefore, Dragnea is nominating the largely unknown Sevil Shhaideh. Shhaideh served as minister for regional development for six months in 2015 is currently working in the regional development ministry as an advisor. She is expected to be politically dependent on Dragnea.

President Klaus Iohannis is expected to make a final decision on the first mandate soon after Christmas.