Romania to appoint EU’s first female Muslim Prime Minister

ALEX MICSIK
(FILE) A file picture dated 21 May 2015 showing Sevil Shhaideh, in Bucharest, Romania. PSD party leader Liviu Dragnea appointed 21 December 2016 Romanian economist Sevil Shhaideh, 52, as designated Prime Minister. Shhaideh, former Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration in 2015, shall be proposed first by Romania's President, and after that must pass the governing programme through the parliament, before swearing-in as the new premier in charge. PSD party won the parliamentary elections held on 11 December, and together with ALDE (The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Romania) has the majority in Romanian parliament.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 11:09 December 23, 2016
Updated 11:09 December 23, 2016

Romania may soon have the first female and Muslim Prime Minister in Europe.

Romanians went to the polls two weeks ago, with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) emerging as the clear victor. They secured 46% of the vote; along with their junior coalition partners – the Liberal Democratic Alliance – they hold a 52% majority.

But, the President of the Republic, Klaus Iohannis, made clear he would not give a mandate to the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, to form a government. Dragnea was convicted in April on an electoral fraud charge. Apparently, a tribunal found him guilty of cheating in the referendum to impeach the former President Traian Basescu in 2012.

Therefore, Dragnea is nominating the largely unknown Sevil Shhaideh. Shhaideh served as minister for regional development for six months in 2015 is currently working in the regional development ministry as an advisor. She is expected to be politically dependent on Dragnea.

President Klaus Iohannis is expected to make a final decision on the first mandate soon after Christmas.

epa05684454 (FILE) A file picture dated 21 May 2015 showing Sevil Shhaideh (L) shaking hands with Liviu Dragnea (R), the leader of PSD (Social Democracy Party), Bucharest, Romania. PSD party won the parliamentary elections held on 11 December, and together with ALDE (The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Romania) has the majority in Romanian parliament. PSD leader Liviu Dragnea appointed 21 December 2016 Romanian economist Sevil Shhaideh, 52, as designated Prime Minister. Shhaideh, former Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration in 2015, shall be proposed first by Romania's President, and after that must pass the governing programme through the parliament, before swearing-in as the new premier in charge. EPA/ALEX MICSIK

