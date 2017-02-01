“Roam like at home” awaits EU Council’s final yes after success at Trilogue

It took many hours for the EU at the final Trilogue between the European Parliament, Council of the EU and the European Commission to reach a deal at wholesale package levels that will allow EU citizens to roam cheaper after 15 June of this year, with a gradually cheaper rate.

As agreed, EU citizens will be subjected to a charge of €7.75 per gigabyte (GB) as of 15 June 2017, with the fee gradually decreasing to €6/GB as of 1 January, 2018, €4.5/GB in 2019, €3.5/GB in 2020, €3/GB in 2021 and t...