Riots erupt in Stockholm

Riots broke out in a predominantly immigrant neighbourhood in the northern suburbs of Sweden’s capital, Stockholm, late on February 20.

Swedish police apparently made an arrest around 8pm near the Rinkeby station. For reasons not yet disclosed by the police, word of the arrest prompted a crowd of youths to gather.

Over four hours, the crowd burned about half a dozen cars, vandalised several shopfronts and threw rocks at police. Police spokesman Lars Bystrom confirmed to Sweden’s Dagens Nyheter newspaper that an officer fired shots with intention to hit a rioter, but did not strike his target. A photographer for the newspaper was attacked by more than a dozen men and his camera was stolen, but ultimately no one was hurt or even arrested.

Bystrom added, “This kind of situation doesn’t happen that often, but it is always regrettable when they happen.”

As reported by Fox News online, the riot came days after US President Donald Trump was mocked during a February 18 campaign rally for mentioning Sweden alongside a list of European targets of terror. Trump later said his “You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden” remark was in response to a Fox News report on the country’s refugee crime crisis that aired on February 17.

Sweden’s Prime Minister, Stefan Lofven, said on February 20: “Yes, we have challenges like all other countries. There’s no doubt. We have a situation in the world where 65 million people had to flee their countries last year, the year before that. 65 million. So that’s a war for us together.”

Recent migration to Sweden hit its peak in 2015 with more than 160,000 asylum applications. It dropped to almost 30,000 last year.