Reversing Brexit no longer a credible campaign

Addressing a City of London audience on Friday, Tony Blair appealing to the disaffected to “rise up” to reverse Brexit.

The argument was that people voted without knowledge of the true terms of Brexit and people should have the chance to “reconsider.” He called for a bipartisan movement of “pro-Europeans” that would attempt to reintroduce the possibility of a second referendum.

The call by the former Prime Minister found sympathy only with former Liberal Democrat Leader, Nick Clegg, who told the BBC he “agreed with every word.” Overall, reactions over Tony Blair’s call to reconsider ranged from “wrong campaign” to “wrong advocate.”

No.10’s “No way”

Prominent Leave campaigners were vehement in their criticism, including Nigel Farage, who called Tony Blair “yesterday’s man” and foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who urged Britons to “rise up and turn off the TV next time Blair comes on with his condescending campaign.”

The Prime Minister Theresa May is confident that her letter triggering Article 50 will be legally irrevocable.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, the Justice Secretary Elisabeth Truss confirmed the view of the government that Brexit will be “irrevocable” once Article 50 is triggered in March. The opinion echoes the governments’ legal advisors in relation to a case that has been filed with an Irish court.

The Labour Party opposition has found itself split over Brexit, with MPs from England’s North sticking to the party line of respecting the referendum’s result and London MPs who want to stop Brexit. Tony Blair’s vitriolic outpour on Labour’s leadership accentuated that division, which does not neatly correspond with pro-Blairites and Corbynites in the party.

Little appetite for regrets in Brussels

Besides, the mood in Brussels is not positive about reversing the process.

“‘I’m a bit in, I’m a bit out, maybe tomorrow I’ll be back’ … — this isn’t on,” Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters last week.

But, there is no consensus on that view. In October, the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, said that a U-turn would be legal and most probably welcome, but that “soft Brexit” was not an option.