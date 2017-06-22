The return of Italy’s right

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Matteo Renzi’s ruling centre-left Democratic party and Beppe Grillo’s populist Five Star Movement are the main contenders in Italy’s upcoming election. National opinion polls show them battling for first place.

But a third party, possibly led by a resurrected Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister, or one of his allies, rise to power?

As reported by the Financial Times, Renzi and the PD have been a disappointment to a significant chunk of the Italian electorate, while Five Star looks too risky and incompetent for national office. This would leave the centre-right as a palatable protest vote in a country suffering from weak economic growth — despite the eurozone recovery — and continued pressure from the migration crisis.

Five Star certainly seems to fear a flight of its voters to the centre-right: it has demanded a halt to migrants arriving in Rome and is opposing a law granting citizenship to children born of foreign parents on Italian soil.

But if the centre-right is to be revived, it would require a difficult deal between Berlusconi, now 80, and Matteo Salvini, the 44-year old leader of the right-wing Northern League.

According to the Financial Times, the biggest hurdle would be to agree on a candidate for prime minister. It is unclear whether Berlusconi aspires to that, and he is barred from running for office until 2019 after a tax fraud conviction, pending an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights due this year. But he would not want to see Salvini as head of government.

While there is plenty of convergence on policy issues – from immigrants to tax cuts and deregulation, there are also many divisions. Chief among them is Salvini’s call for Italy’s exit from the euro.